Peggy Barbara
06/11/1934 - 03/22/2019
Peggy Barbara, 84, New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mrs. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent 10 Years working in the financial district in Lower Manhattan for insurance company Rollins Burdick Hunter. She was an incredibly fast typist and was selected to be a hand model for IBM's new electric typewriter. Peggy moved to the area in 1961 from Ozone Park, NY and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, treasurer of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and president of the Sacred Heart Church Council of Catholic Women. However, Peggy's heart in the community belonged to Sacred Heart School. For 21 years she served as secretary, receptionist, bookkeeper, and anything else the school needed. Manning the booths at the Fall Festival, building floats for the Christmas parade, in the 70's, 80's, and 90's, if it involved Sacred Heart School, Peggy was a part of it. Upon her retirement, on March 24, 1996, Mayor James Vandergrift proclaimed it "Peggy Barbara Day" in New Smyrna Beach. Survivors include her son, Joseph E. (Nicole) Barbara of Upper Saddle River, NJ and three grandsons, Joseph, Nicholas, and Mario Barbara all of Upper Saddle River. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph J. Barbara in 2011. Visitation will be from 5 PM until 8 PM with a Wake service at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Burial will follow in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1003 Turnbull Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019