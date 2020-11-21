Peggy Gebhardt
May 2, 1949 - November 19, 2020
Peggy Cory Gebhardt, age 71, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Columbus, Georgia to John Milton and Doris Eloise Waldrup Cory, Peggy came to the area in 2010 from Jacksonville.
Retired from the State of Florida, Peggy loved playing cards and was a great card player. She was a devoted mother and her main focus in life was her family and crafting. Peggy always referred to her sister-in-law as her sister friend.
Survivors include her son, Cory Thomas Kennybrook (Stephanie), of Fayetteville, North Carolina; brother, John (Bobbie) Cory, of New Smyrna Beach; granddaughters, Nova and Amber; and several nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.
