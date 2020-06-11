Peggy Harwood
Peggy Harwood
08/25/1943 - 05/29/2020
Peggy Ann Grissom Harwood was born in Franklin County, Alabama on August 25, 1943. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Alvin and Novia Grissom, her sister, Franke Prugh. She is survived by her son Richard Harwood, her grandson Robert Harwood, her brother Hoyt Grissom (Barbara), her brother-in-law, Mike Prugh, her niece Shanda Prugh, her nephew Jeff Grissom, and her Angel on Earth, Charles Britt. Peggy was a loving mother and friend to many. We would like to thank Halifax Health Hospice Nurses for their loving care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
