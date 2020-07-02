Peggy McGuffey Lenski

May 27, 1937 - July 1, 2020

Peggy McGuffey Lenski, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Port Orange, Florida. She was born on May 27, 1937 to the late Grover and Ruth McGuffey. A resident of Florida since the early 1960's, she was a former employee of Florida Production and Dillards of Daytona Beach. An avid bingo player, her happiest days were spent playing or supervising games at The Moose Lodge, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, or VFW. Her quick wit and laughter made her the life of the party and she was a loyal friend to many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Sharlene Workman, also of Port Orange, Florida. She is survived by her sister, Anelle Mack, also of Port Orange, FL; sons Brian McGuffey (Vicki) of Port Orange, FL, Billy Lisk (Jennifer) of Albemarle, NC; daughters Cathy Holman (Bill) of Jeffersonville, IN, and Lori Slade (Dale) of Crescent City, FL. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special nephew, Ken Downing (Pam) of Fort Myers, FL and a special niece, Teresa Killen, of Chesapeake, VA and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A private celebration of life is being held by immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.



