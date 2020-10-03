Penny R. Crouch

October 4, 1946 - July 26, 2020

On the afternoon of July 26, 2020, the world lost a very special and beautiful person. With Johannes Brahms filling the room and her daughter Jennifer at her side, Penny Crouch (nee Oakley), age 73, of Ormond Beach went to be with her Lord, passing away peacefully at Stewart F. Meyer Hospice House. As a person who could light up even the darkest room with her smile, she brought joy and hope to all those she met.

As the eldest of five children, she took on the role of caregiver and of protector since childhood. Throughout her life, she never let go of those roles, always coming to the aid of those in need, whether they be human, animal, or even plant. She truly saw the beauty in this world and the potential in humanity.

With a naturally strong work ethic, she excelled in every professional endeavor she pursued. Over the years these endeavors included working in banks, pharmaceutical companies, restaurants and accounting firms. She also worked to help the mentally ill and victims of abuse attain safety and self-sufficiency, researched and supplied audio books for the blind, and provided administrative services for the State of Florida. Throughout these hard working years though she never lost sight of her true calling: playing music.

At the behest of her father she begrudgingly began taking violin lessons at the age of nine. As the years passed by, her talent blossomed, as did her love of music and respect for the craft that eventually led her to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana with a major in Music, where she first picked up the viola. Through those slightly thicker strings and deeper range of tones, Penny Oakley truly found her voice. She played both viola and violin professionally in numerous ensembles across the country including the Daytona Beach String Quartet, Florida Gulf Coast Symphony, Sarasota Florida West Coast Symphony and Chamber Orchestra, Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra, and countless others. Playing music became part and parcel of her life, livelihood, and personality. In fact, the only aspect of her life that ever took precedence over music was what she called her crowning achievement, loving and raising her children.

Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters: Deborah Lynn Williams, Jennifer Moran Strawn, Brooke Crouch, and Amanda Crouch; four siblings: Bruce Oakley, Annie Oakley-Heath, Betsy Oakley and Andrea Senn; six grandchildren: Anthony Berk, Nathan Berk, Brian Williams, Rheannon Williams, William "Connor" Moran and Jessica Moran; and two great-grandchildren: Taylor Berk and Kaitlyn Berk; further, her: fur-babies, grand-fur-babies, and dozens of "adopted kids" who weren't connected by blood but by their need for love and her inherent need to give it.

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, musician and friend, Penny will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held on the 10th of October at Pilgrims Rest Church in Bailey Riverbridge Gardens, Ormond Beach, Florida.



