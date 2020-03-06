|
Perry "Paraschos" Kostidakis
August 30, 1932 - March 3, 2020
Perry "Paraschos" Kostidakis, 87, passed away peacefully March 3, 2020, after a long illness. Perry was born August 30, 1932, in Chios, Greece to Themistocles and Garifalia (Kazanas) Kostidakis. Perry left Greece at the age of 16 to join the Merchant Marines. He arrived in America in 1952 to realize the American dream. He settled in Beloit, Wisconsin to join his Father. His Mother and sister Effie left Greece to join them in 1958. Perry married Helen (Hondros) in 1961. They went on to own and operate several businesses and properties in the Beloit area. Perry and Helen moved their young family to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1972. They successfully ran a laundromat, several retail stores, and rental properties.
Perry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Perry was happiest spending time with his family and enjoying his grandchildren. He accomplished anything he put his mind to. He could build and grow anything and everything. He was a hardworking, generous, kind, caring and thoughtful man who always put his family first. He always joked and made us laugh. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, where he was always willing to help. Perry belonged to AHEPA Speedway Chapter 410. Perry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen, daughter Maria (Pete) Andreoulas, son Tim (fiancé Monica), daughter-in-law Maria Kostidakis, grandchildren Katie, Perry, Eleni Kostidakis and Demetri Andreoulas, sister Effie (James) Sarantos, nieces Stacy and Litsa and their families, all of Ormond Beach, sister-in-law, Kiki Kostidakis, in Chios, Greece and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Greece and the United States. He was predeceased by his brother Taki and sister Eleni. His family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a Trisagion prayer service at 5:30 pm at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach. The Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 11 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 North Halifax Ave, Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020