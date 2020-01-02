|
|
Persefoni Antonopoulos
December 27, 2019
Mrs. Persefoni Antonopoulos, wife of the late Cristus Antonopoulos passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, December 27th. She is survived by her son, William C. Antonopoulos (Deborah), her daughter, Filomela Marshall (Joseph) She leaves behind, loving grandchildren, Annie Marshall (Jeremy Zarou), Christopher Anotonopoulos, Alexis Antonopoulos Miner (James), and great-grandchildren, Hudson and Lorelei. Visitation at 9:00 am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church; 129 N. Halifax Ave. Daytona Beach, followed by services at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggettt & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020