Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Persefoni Antonopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Persefoni Antonopoulos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Persefoni Antonopoulos Obituary
Persefoni Antonopoulos
December 27, 2019
Mrs. Persefoni Antonopoulos, wife of the late Cristus Antonopoulos passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, December 27th. She is survived by her son, William C. Antonopoulos (Deborah), her daughter, Filomela Marshall (Joseph) She leaves behind, loving grandchildren, Annie Marshall (Jeremy Zarou), Christopher Anotonopoulos, Alexis Antonopoulos Miner (James), and great-grandchildren, Hudson and Lorelei. Visitation at 9:00 am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church; 129 N. Halifax Ave. Daytona Beach, followed by services at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggettt & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Persefoni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -