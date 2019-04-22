Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brundage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter C. Brundage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter C. Brundage Obituary
Peter C. Brundage
11/12/1932 - 04/19/2019
Peter C. Brundage, age 86, of Edgewater, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. Born in Mineola, Long Island, New York, Mr. Brundage came to this area in 1966 from Long Island, being transferred by Grumman, for whom he was a purchasing agent at Cape Canaveral.
Mr. Brundage enjoyed fishing, yard sales, the beach, and amateur (ham) radio. A navy veteran of the Korean Era, he was a member of Amvets Post 2, American Legion Post 17, and the Dolphin Athletic Club.
Survivors include his son, Peter, of Edgewater; 2 daughters, Lisa (Ronald) Calonge of Hagerstown, Maryland and Linda (Roy) Moore of New Smyrna Beach; 2 grandchildren, Brian Norman of Edgewater and Kimberly Kapit of New Smyrna Beach; great grandson, Hunter Norman of Edgewater; and life partner, Donna Shadle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen, and his parents, Walter Eugene and Helen Marie Brundage.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Settle-Wilder Chapel, with Chaplain Paul Rudy, Halifax Health Hospice, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now