Peter C. Brundage
11/12/1932 - 04/19/2019
Peter C. Brundage, age 86, of Edgewater, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. Born in Mineola, Long Island, New York, Mr. Brundage came to this area in 1966 from Long Island, being transferred by Grumman, for whom he was a purchasing agent at Cape Canaveral.
Mr. Brundage enjoyed fishing, yard sales, the beach, and amateur (ham) radio. A navy veteran of the Korean Era, he was a member of Amvets Post 2, American Legion Post 17, and the Dolphin Athletic Club.
Survivors include his son, Peter, of Edgewater; 2 daughters, Lisa (Ronald) Calonge of Hagerstown, Maryland and Linda (Roy) Moore of New Smyrna Beach; 2 grandchildren, Brian Norman of Edgewater and Kimberly Kapit of New Smyrna Beach; great grandson, Hunter Norman of Edgewater; and life partner, Donna Shadle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen, and his parents, Walter Eugene and Helen Marie Brundage.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Settle-Wilder Chapel, with Chaplain Paul Rudy, Halifax Health Hospice, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019