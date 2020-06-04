Peter Edward Santoro
October 13, 1958 - May 19, 2020
Peter E. Santoro, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Providence, Rhode Island; he worked for Raytheon and EMA Corp. Pete retired in 2019, then moved to Edgewater, Florida. Survivors include his brother, Jim Santoro; 2 sisters, Barbara Carbone and Justine Almeida; 3 nephews and 2 nieces. Pete was preceded by his parents, Cesare and Elsie St. Angelo Santoro and brother, Joseph Santoro. Due to the pandemic, a church service will be held at a later date. Pete will be missed by family and friends alike. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.