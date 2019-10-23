|
|
Peter J. Romaniello
September 3, 1947 - October 17, 2019
Peter J. Romaniello, 72, New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. Pete, an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, was born in Stamford, CT and moved to the area in 1990 from his birthplace. He was a salesman for Mullinax Ford, New Smyrna Beach and a member and commander of American Legion Post #17, New Smyrna Beach. Survivors include one daughter, Alicia (Kenneth) Doss of Wilmington, DE; one sister, Nancy Pasiak of West Boylston, MA; one brother, Paul A. (Marty) Romaniello, Jr. of New Smyrna Beach, and one granddaughter, Keeleigh Doss of Wilmington, DE. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Private service and cremains burial will be at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019