Peter Jowais
03/30/2019
Peter Jowais passed away in his sleep on March 30, 2019 at Hospice Advent Flagler. He was born in Balto, MD in 1932. Pete was an altar boy at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and remained a devout Catholic. Pete served in the Coast Guard and graduated from the University of MD. He was a member of the police force in Balto City, MD. Pete joined the federal gov. and retired from HUD (Interstate Landsales) as a federal investigator. He is survived by his wife Ruth Jowais, sons Douglas Jowais, Jerome Jowais, grandson Jeremy Jowais and granddaughter Jessica Jowais, and sister Joan Kirstuskas, Catonsville, MD. Pete loved boating and fishing with his sons, dancing, music, and playing his harmonica. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Joseph Carmelite Monstery (off Old Dixie Hwy.) at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10th.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019