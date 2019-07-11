|
Peter P. Sepe
August 1, 1926 - June 7, 2019
Peter P. Sepe, 92, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his eldest son's home, under the compassionate care of Kindred Hospice. He was born in Providence, RI, on August 1, 1926, a son to the late Oscar and Etta Pizzi Sepe. Peter attended the East Providence School System in Rhode Island and then honorably served in the Navy during WW II. In 1967 Peter moved to Florida, working as a Federal Employee for the V.A. Medical Center in Miami, FL. He retired with 30+ years of service. In 2005 he moved to Palm Coast and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, and the outdoors by playing golf, fishing, and working in his garden and yard. Peter is survived by three sons, Peter D. Sepe and his wife Ann of Flagler Beach, FL, Raymond O. Sepe and his companion Jan Verveer of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Joseph M. Sepe of Palm Coast, Fl; a sister, Ruby Sepe Miller and her husband Henry of East Providence, RI; two grandchildren, Erica Sepe Giunta and her husband Adam of West Chester, PA, and Mark Sepe of Pittsburgh, PA; one great granddaughter, Lena Sophia Giunta. In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Carole Neri Sepe; a brother, Oscar Sepe, Jr., and a sister, Mary Sepe Lombardi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Memorial Room at the church. Flowers and memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church are both welcome. The family of Mr. Sepe has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019