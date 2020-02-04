Home

Peter Ryczak


1937 - 2020
Sept. 11, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2020
Peter Ryczak of Palm Coast, Florida passed away February 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Peter was born on September 11, 1937 in Avoca, Pennsylvania where he attended grammar school and high school. After graduating high school, Peter served his country by enlisting in the Navy. After his tour, Peter worked as a computer technician for Fleet Bank for more than 30 years. He was an advocate of volunteering at school and church in his community. He is survived by his loving wife Francoise of 59 years, his brother Robert, his sister Judy and sisters-in-law Simone and Paulette. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on February 11 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
