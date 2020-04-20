|
|
Peter Sciotto
Dec. 31, 1930 - April 19, 2020
Peter Sciotto 89, of Ormond Beach passed away April 19, 2020. He was born in Jackson Heights, NY and transferred to this area with A&P Foods in 1973. He retired from Publix in 1993. Peter enjoyed bowling, travel, fishing and was an avid reader. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Survivors include three sons; Thomas Sciotto and his wife Kelly, Steven Sciotto and his wife Sara, and Michael Sciotto and his wife Phyllis; seven grandchildren, Thomas, Tina, Elizabeth, Marissa, Victoria, Brianna and Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020