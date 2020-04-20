Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Sciotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Sciotto


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Sciotto Obituary
Peter Sciotto
Dec. 31, 1930 - April 19, 2020
Peter Sciotto 89, of Ormond Beach passed away April 19, 2020. He was born in Jackson Heights, NY and transferred to this area with A&P Foods in 1973. He retired from Publix in 1993. Peter enjoyed bowling, travel, fishing and was an avid reader. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Survivors include three sons; Thomas Sciotto and his wife Kelly, Steven Sciotto and his wife Sara, and Michael Sciotto and his wife Phyllis; seven grandchildren, Thomas, Tina, Elizabeth, Marissa, Victoria, Brianna and Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to .

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -