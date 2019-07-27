|
|
Peter Wright
8/26/43 - 7/26/19
Peter "Pete" Michael Wright passed away peacefully on the morning of July 26, 2019, at the Halifax Health – Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, FL. from complications of cancer. There will be a celebration of life and memorial service for his Florida family and friends at a later date in Port Orange. Funeral services and burial will be held in NY. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Hunt and his caring staff as well as all the staff at the Halifax Health – Hospice Center in Port Orange for the compassionate care he was given.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019