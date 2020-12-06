Phil OlesonDaytona Beach - Phil Oleson was born in Bogota, N.J. to Ebba and Edwin Oleson on Jan 11, 1944. He attended Bogota High School where he played Sousaphone in the HS Band. He also played in the Little Ferry, NJ VFW band with his brother Stu.He graduated from Ohio Northern University where he was a member of Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity and made lifelong friends there. Phil met his wife, Mary at ONU and moved to the Daytona area when she graduated.Phil was a pharmacist at Super X Drugs in Daytona Beach for 19 years. He then became a representative for Bristol, Meyers, Squibb Pharmaceuticals before retiring in 1999. He was also Past President of the Volusia County Pharmaceutical Association.He also enjoyed being in the DB Jaycees. Phil was president during the Bicentennial Year when the Jaycees hosted the Florida Winter Conference in Daytona Beach. Attendees included notables such as Gov. George Wallace and Gov. Ronald Reagan.Cycling on the beach in Daytona and traveling, especially cruising the world with Mary, were two of his greatest enjoyments. In their more than 40 cruises, he loved seeing new places and meeting some wonderful people, many who remain friends. Sports interests included tennis and golf. Oh yes, he was an avid Buckeye Fan and supporter, both of "The Best Damn Band In The Land" and the football team.Phil had a way with words which was evident in his 6 published books, The Maren Loften Series.He was active up to his sudden death on November 26, 2020. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Mary; his brother and sister in law, Stu and Joyce Oleson; numerous sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends. A life well lived!Services to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that donations be made to the Phil & Mary Oleson Scholarship Fund c/o Ohio Northern University at 525 S. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.