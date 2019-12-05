|
|
Philip Howie
Dec. 19, 1933 - Dec. 2, 2019
Philip was born to Mildred and Graham Howie, December 19th, 1933. He graduated from NSB High June of 1951 and attended FSU before volunteering for the US Army where he spent a year in Germany. He worked for the post office while there which led to a 28-year career in the post office in NSB. He managed men's softball teams, one of which was the Merchants who became State Champions. Following his successes with the Merchants, he umpired for the tri-city area ball games. Philip had a reputation from high school baseball as an outstanding player which gave him the opportunity and talent to have successes with his beloved team. Philip volunteered for a number of organizations such as the County library, Audubon, docent for National Parks, Historical Society, Salvation Army and several church committees. He and his wife , of 44 years sang duets for their church and several different venues. After retiring he enjoyed working for the County bridges as a bridge keeper. Philip loved poetry and wrote one that was published. While working for the Post Office he identified a problem with the Zip Code directories and was able to have the presses halted until the improvement could be made. He worked for the Yellow Pages and Western Electric. He was most proud of the original sign for which he helped design for Ron Jon Surf Company. In 2006 he was diagnosed with a rare cancer which eventually brought about his being bed-ridden. He was treated at Shands and then until his death underwent numerous surgeries causing varied medical problems. He continued to be interested in sports, reading and his friends and family who kept in touch with him. Always with a love of life and his Guide, Jesus Christ. Philip was predeceased by his parents and his 2 sisters,, Laurilla and Charlotte. His was a loving, close family stretching from NC to Tampa. He has 3 daughters, Erin McDevitt (Steve McDevitt) of Port Orange and Gina George (Gregg George) of St. Augustine. And Jana Hammond (Bryce Hammond) of NSB. There is to be no formal service but he will be interned in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord NH. Baldwin Bros. will be in charge. Philip was a generous contributor to many organizations, but would request that any donations be made to or The First Baptist Church of New Smyrna Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019