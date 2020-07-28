1/1
Philip Marcus
1927 - 2020
Philip Marcus
Nov. 19, 1927 - July 13, 2020
Philip Marcus passed peacefully on July 13, 2020. He was born to Abraham Marcus and Dora Eisenberg Marcus on November 19, 1927, in North Plainfield, New Jersey. He served, honorably in the United States Navy from 1946 through 1948. He graduated from Bucknell University, and then received his Masters and Doctoral degrees from Rutgers University. Philip married the love of his life, Audrey Gore, on July 19, 1957. Philip and Audrey moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota where he taught economics at the University of North Dakota. They adopted Amy and David. Subsequently, they moved to Silver Springs, Maryland where he was a labor economist at the Federal Department of Commerce, and they raised their children. Wherever Phil and Audrey lived they were always involved in community and had many friends. They loved children and animals, especially dogs and cats. He played golf and ran the Marine Corps Marathon. They were strong and active Democrats and worked on multiple political campaigns. Indeed, Phil predicted 2 years ago that Joe Biden would be the 2020 presidential nominee. In 1988, they retired to Palm Coast, Florida. Phil was an avid reader, learned to play the piano, and sang in a Barbershop Chorus. He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom, at one time, serving as President. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Dora Marcus; his wife Audrey Gore Marcus; his children Amy Leslie Marcus and David Charles Marcus; his siblings and spouses Nathan and Dorothy Marcus, Jacob and Sophie Marcus, Rose and Joe Wisneski, Frieda and Saul Kosczenik, and George and Peggy Marcus, and his cousin, Jack Wild. He is survived by his cousin Isabel Wild, and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much, including Debra Marcus, Sarah Marcus, Rebecca Marcus Mangerel and Paul Dierk. A private graveside service was held on July 16, 2020, at Craig-Flagler Palms, with Rabbi Rose Eberle, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
