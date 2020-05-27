Dr. Philip Toscano

May 15, 1950 - May 20, 2020

Dr. Philip George Toscano, 70, left this physical world Wednesday, May 20 after a year-long battle with cancer. Dr. Toscano worked his professional life as an optometrist and retired after 15 years from LensCrafters. Though a resident of Daytona Beach for many years, Dr. Toscano was born in Vienna, Austria May 15, 1950.

At age 10, he immigrated with his parents to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He lived, studied and worked in many places including Miami and California. He holds degrees from the University of Miami and his doctorate is from the Philadelphia School of Optometry. Many faculty and students from Daytona State College will remember Dr. Toscano's smile and contributions to class discussions. There he studied French, German, Italian, Spanish and other subjects. His love of learning provided him endless energy.

Dr. Toscano loved to live a healthy life style which led him often to the gym. It also led him to the open road where he spent some of his fondest moments with friends riding motorcycles through the mountains of Colorado, the highways of Wyoming, North and South Dakota, and the Pacific Highway of California. No one who knew him would be surprised at the Harley-Davidson in his dining room.

His was a life of giving and service – often done privately. For the community at large, he was involved in the LensCrafters charitable organization One Sight that provides free eye exams. For the homeless, in addition to the free eye exams, he provided clothing and meals. For fellow students, he tutored and lent explanations in a friendly one-on-one way. Ultimately, he gave his very self to be used for cancer research. "Greater love has no one than this, than one lay down his life for his friends." (John 15:13)

Dr. Toscano is survived by his loving wife Jeanine (Lhulier) Toscano, step-daughter Erin Jones and step-mother Millie Toscano. Childhood friends who were like brothers to him are Andrew Barbaro, John Mascaro, Paul Fioravanti, Peter Tague and Steve Mallach. He was pre-deceased by parents Joseph and Christine Toscano and step-son Dylan Jones.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to cancer research. The family will host a celebration of his life after his ashes are returned.



