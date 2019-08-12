Home

Phill Leon Hiltbrunner, of Glennville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 9, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center, in Statesboro, Georgia. His death came just four months after he was diagnosed, at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Phil was born in Amarillo, Texas, on August 17, 1951. He would have been 68 on the 17th of this month. Phil was predeceased by his infant daughter, Starr, by his father, Leon Iver Hiltbrunner and by his mother, Willie Nell Roach Hiltbrunner. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Kaney, his son, Adam (Bridgett), and three grandchildren: Jim (Hannah), Jade, and Josiah, by his brother Gil (Debbie) and nieces Alysse and Avonlea. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law: Jon Kaney (Georgia) and Lester Kaney (Elan) and by four nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews on the Kaney side. After visitation at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, in Glennville, GA. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 form 5:00 pm, to 7:00 pm. Phil's remains will be transported to Hillside Cemetery, in Ormond Beach, Florida, where the family will gather at his grave side, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm, to share stories and prayers in celebration of the blessing of his life. He will be buried beside Kathryn's parents. Remembrances to: Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30457, Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
