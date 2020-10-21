1/1
Phyllis A. Faini
1934 - 2020
May 5, 1934 - October 9, 2020
Phyllis A. Faini, 86, force of nature, consummate hostess, loving wife, mother and grandmother died October 9, 2010. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Nora Guido, and met the love of her life at the age of 16 at a church dance. She was married to Pasquale "Pat" Faini for 64 devoted years at the time of her death. Phyllis was an avid bridge player/card counter and a most loyal friend, having maintained friendships in the GE Wives Club for 57 years. She referred to her friends of 25 years as the new friends. She knew everyone's favorite drink and food and always kept them on hand so she could entertain at a moment's notice. Everyone knew her drink was Jim Beam.
She worked as our Mom, as a volunteer, as an Insurance Agent, and finally as a Real Estate Agent at First Class Properties in Daytona Beach. She was active in Pelican Bay – on the social committee. She also chaired fashion show fundraisers for charities ranging from St. Paul's Catholic School to cancer research – all while sharply dressed.
She is survived by her husband, her daughters Patti Faini and Pam Goldman and their husbands Monty and Mark. Also, surviving are 5 grandchildren: Alex (Megs), Dana, and Spencer (Mary Ann) Billett and Luke and Kevin Goldman, and 2 great-grandchildren Beanie and Maggie. She is also survived by numerous Guido, Donadee and Faini nieces, nephews, cousins along with her sisters and brothers-in-law.
A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held on October 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, located at 4675 South Clyde Morris Blvd in Port Orange. Interment will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Halifax Hospital Hospice (Ormond Beach Care Center) at https://eshop.halifaxhealth.org/Foundation/in-memory-of-donation If remembering Phyllis with flowers, please use Bellevue Avenue Florist in Daytona Beach, as the funeral home is not coordinating the flower delivery.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
08:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church,
OCT
30
Interment
12:30 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
