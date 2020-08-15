IN LOVING MEMORY OF Phyllis A. Marciano

02/01/28 - 07/23/2020

On Thursday, July 23, 2020 Phyllis passed peacefully in her sleep at age 92.

Phyllis was born on February 1st, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to James Danks and Alice Danks Anderson. She attended Wilby H.S. in Waterbury, CT until she left school to join the workforce for WWII. Later she worked at the Waterbury YMCA and The Harten House Restaurant. After raising her three cherished sons, she met the late John "Ram" Marola who would become her dance and lifetime partner. Phyllis was a mild mannered woman with class, who enjoyed her friends in Port Orange, FL and CT. They shared many years of laughter, stories, and shopping at local thrift stores. Phyllis had a master's eye for restoration of the prizes they would find together. Phyllis was the sweetest, kindest, and most dedicated woman one could ever meet. Although she was petite in stature, she was a warrior in overcoming life's difficulties, and she did so with grace. She was so loved by all her sons' friends, they considered her a mother too. She had a gift for conversation and even acquaintances immediately considered her a friend, no matter the age gap. Phyllis left this world with her family and friend's admiration. She will be sorely missed, but never gone as she will live on in all our hearts, with cherished memories. She is in Heaven now with our Lord, where she will join His kingdom with loving arms to comfort her eternally. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Stephen of Waterbury, CT, Jeffrey of DeLand, FL, Peter and his wife Kelli of Port Orange, FL, as well as, her four grandchildren, Alex of Waterbury, Ashleigh of Daytona Beach, Austin of Ormond Beach, Lauren of DeLand, with three great grandchildren, and Rocco Marciano of Mystic, CT. There will be a Mass held in her honor on Aug. 21st at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope church in Port Orange, FL, as well as, The Basilica of Immaculate Conception church in Waterbury, CT, in the near future. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury, CT.



