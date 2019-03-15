|
Phyllis A. Martignetti
03/13/2019
Phyllis A. Martignetti, 83, of Ormond Beach, passed away on 3/13/2019.
She was born in Bronx, New York and was a Recreational Aide in a retired Firemen Facility. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband John Martignetti, (Retired Air Force) and her daughter Nancy Martignetti.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Gene) Caulfield, Granddaughter's Nicole and Gianna Caulfield, and Kristen Merizalde.
Also left to cherish her memory is her sister Fran (Frank) Pezzimenti, sister in law, Phyllis Campion, brother in law, James Campion, niece Danielle Piscatello-Streit (Tommy), nephew, Joseph Piscatello, nephew, James Campion and Philip John Campion. Phyllis was loved by many and will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale-Ormond Beach and Vitas for their support and care. Any donations may be made in Phyllis's name to Vitas a Beach. Mass for Phyllis will be held on Friday, March 22, at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Ormond Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019