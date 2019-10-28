|
|
Phyllis Ann Boykin
July 20, 1943 - Oct. 26, 2019
A Memorial Service for Phyllis Ann Boykin, 76, of Palm Coast, Florida, who passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, will be held at the First Baptist Church of Palm Coast on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Phyllis was born on July 20, 1943 in Huntsville Alabama to the late Charles and Estella (Lee) Holloway. She had lived in Maryland, Texas and Alabama before moving to Palm Coast in 1996. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for NASA and wrote literature for the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board. Phyllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palm Coast and Hammock Dunes Club. She loved reading and writing. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward P. Boykin; daughter, Cynthia Cherie Van Maanen; granddaughter, Anne Elizabeth Van Maanen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis's name to the First Baptist Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, 201 East Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL, 32110. The family of Mrs. Boykin entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences, please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019