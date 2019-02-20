|
|
Phyllis Ann Story
07/01/1963 - 02/18/2019
Phyllis Ann Story, of Port Orange, passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 18, 2019. She was born in No. Bergen, NJ. She graduated from Mainland High School. On Feb. 25, 1995, Phyllis married Todd M Story. She loved her children: Michael, Dena, Danielle, Edwards, and her siblings: Judy & Scott Stagger, Herb & Eugene Deuschel plus 2 nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Herb & Phyllis Deuschel. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019