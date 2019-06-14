Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4664
Phyllis Lee


Phyllis Lee Obituary
Phyllis Lee
August 21, 1926 - June 12, 2019
Phyllis Eleanor Lee, 92, of DeBary, passed away on June 12, 2019. She retired from Metro State College in St. Paul, MN where she was an Administrative Registrar. Phyllis was a member of Upsala Presbyterian Church in Sanford, FL and Order of the Eastern Star. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting and was a Bingo caller at King's Lake. She was a benefactor of United Against Poverty Orlando, FL. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Howard. Survivors are sons, Howard Lee(Joyce) of DeBary and David Lee(Peggy) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Alexandra Lee-Hoffman(Lewis) of Lansing, MI, Scott Lee(Diana) of Reno, NV and Gabrielle Lee of Laramie, WY; great-grandchildren, Scott Hayden Lee and Valentin Lee. The service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10am in the Allen-Summerhill Chapel Orange City with the Reverend Wendell Colson officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home Orange City is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019
