Priscilla C. Rivera
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Priscilla C Rivera
Feb. 22, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2020
Priscilla C Rivera, 85, of Port Orange, went to be with the Lord, Sunday November 8, 2020. She was born February 22, 1935 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Juan Cortes Rodriguez and Petra Soto Roman. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, taking care of her family was her greatest joy. She was the widow of Joseph M Rivera and is survived by her children, Jose E Barreto (Robin), Rosa Reveron (Paul) and Gloria Rivera-Lick (Thomas). She will be forever remembered by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13th from 6pm-8pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11am Saturday, November 14th at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Port Orange following the service. Online condolences and memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
