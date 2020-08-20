Queenie M. CrawfordSep. 10, 1917 - Aug. 17, 2020Graveside Services for Mrs. Queenie M. Crawford, 102, Daytona Beach, who passed on August 17, 2020, Port Orange, will be 2PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Jeffery D. Robinson, Mt. Carmel MB Church, officiating. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 21) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Queenie M. Crawford was born on September 10, 1917 in Montgomery County, Georgia to the parents of Mark and Lillie Bell McRae. She is the second to the oldest of nine siblings. Mrs. Crawford moved to Daytona Beach, Florida with her family in 1934. She was married to James L. Crawford for 23 years. She worked at Bethune-Cookman College for several years in food service and for Volusia County Schools. Along with her youngest sister, Lillie Bell Murphy, they formed the first African American Girl Scout Troop in Daytona Beach and a Boy Scout Troop. The Girl Scouts completed several community service projects throughout the Volusia County area. Additionally, the Girl Scout Troop traveled to Washington, DC in honor of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune's statue unveiling in 1974. The Girl Scout troop was active for more than 25 years and humbly served hundreds of young girls of various ages.In the early 1970's, Mrs. Crawford joined the International Free and Accepted Modern Masons and Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of Queen Lamonda Chapter #252 for many years. Mrs. Crawford was a foster grandparent for 18 years to many children and young adults with physical and mental disabilities. She also attended the Special Olympic events with students from both Hillcrest School and Atlantic High School. Mrs. Crawford, who was truly a servant for the Lord, and who served in her church as a deaconess, was a member of the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Usher board for over 40 years. She continued her missionary service until her untimely stroke in 2004. Mrs. Crawford enjoyed Serving God, traveling, reading her newspaper, listening to music, interacting with people and showing acts of love and kindness to all. She also had a love for animals and gardening. Affectionately known as "Aunt Sister", "Mama Queen" and "Granny", Queenie is survived by one sister: Lillie Bell Murphy; 2 granddaughters: Shakeisha L. Berry who provided for her care and Tawane Owens; 3 great grandsons: Dominque Owens Jr, Darren Owens and Gerard Thomas; 2 nieces: Brenda Murphy, Shirley Murphy; 4 nephews: Johnny Murphy Jr., Dennis Murphy, Anthony Murphy (Tangee), Robert Cooper (Von); great nieces: Valerie Rayam, Lisa Rayam, Rochelle Kinsey, Tonya McCrae, Nikisha Paige, Cicely Murphy, Lebreau Kinsey, Tyra Kinsey, Zaria Paige, Trinity Murphy, Roshaundra Cooper, Lisa Cooper; and a host of other loving relatives.