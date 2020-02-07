|
Rachael Whilby, 74, a health aide and resident of Deland, Florida, transitioned into eternity on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Advent Health Deland. Viewing Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Spring Gardens Church of Christ, Pastor Jamie Radar, Officiating, 403 S. Spring Gardens Ave. Deland, FL. with Funeral Service following immediately after. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, N. Clara Ave. Deland, FL. Log on to ADJUnity.com for full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020