Ralph Anthony Mateka Jr.
August 9, 1942 - October 5, 2019
Ralph Anthony Mateka Jr., of Port Orange, Fl., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 following a long struggle with cancer. Born in St. Louis, Mo., on August 9, 1942, Ralph moved to Daytona Beach with his family in 1951. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1960 and attended Daytona Beach Junior College where he received an AA degree in education. He then attended the University of Florida and received a B.S. degree in physical education and health in 1964. During his years at UF, Ralph was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After college, Ralph was employed with Daytona Linen Service, Inc. for 24 years, serving as its president from 1982 through 1984. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve as a staff sergeant and training NCO for the 574th Military Police Unit, and received an honorable discharge in 1971. During his active life, Ralph was a member of many organizations including the Daytona Beach Jaycees, Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Daytona Beach Quarter Back Club, and the Daytona Beach Rotary Club. He also served as a division chair for the United Way. Ralph was honored in 1971 as the Chamber of Commerce's "Charger of the Year" and attended the Chamber's first leadership class in 1973. An avid fan of the Gator Nation, Ralph was a member of the UF Alumni Association and the Gator Club of Volusia County. An avid NASCAR fan as well, Ralph has kept many scrapbooks of Daytona's history of racing as well as other local history. Ralph was predeceased by his father Ralph "Tone" Mateka Sr., his mother Marcella K. Mateka and his sister Kathleen Marie Mateka. He is survived by his brother Lawrence G. Mateka of Tampa. A very special thanks is extended to good friend and fellow Gator, Ed Walton, whose help and support during Ralph's struggle was a gift beyond words. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gator Club of Volusia County Scholarship Fund, at: Daytona Beach Gator Club, c/o Catherine Coleman, 146 Lynnwood Lane Ormond Beach, Fl. 32174
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019