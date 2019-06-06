Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Living Faith World Ministries
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Faith World Ministries
Ralph Charlie "Charlie" Adams Jr.


Ralph Charlie Adams, Jr. "Charlie"
04/25/1957 - 06/01/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Ralph Charlie Adams, Jr., "Charlie", 62, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 1, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Living Faith World Ministries, with Apostle Dr. Tony Barhoo, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, June 7) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Adams was born April 25, 1957 in Daytona Bch, to Josephine Adams and the late Ralph Adams, Sr. He was a 1975 graduate of Mainland High School. He served in the US Army Nat'l Guard for 12 years and worked for Bellemead Construction Co. and Ocean Jewel Resorts before becoming disabled. He was a member of the Masons and the NAACP. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents: Willie and Jennie Simmons; brother: Tony L. Adams, Sr. and brother-in-law: Harold Lee. He is survived by his mother: Josephine Adams; brother: James Adams; sisters: Shirley Lee, Sharon Williams, and Patricia Adams; foster son and daughter: Joseph "JC" Hollis (Sharonda), Tinisha Tolbert; aunts: Gladys Knight and Lena Mae Kitt; grandchildren: Chandler, Caylee and Kylee Moore; nephews: Dellevan, Anthony, Jr.(Brittney), Reginald, Jr. and Travis; nieces: Alexis, and JaLisa; a devoted friend, Voncele "Bonnie Adams; a host of family, friends and godchildren.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019
