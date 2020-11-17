Ralph E Exum

Dec 9, 1938 - Nov 14, 2020

81, died in his home in South Daytona, Florida. A life time resident of Daytona Beach. He was originally from Tallahassee, Florida. His family moved to Daytona Beach in 1946. He was a graduate of Mainland High School and Daytona Beach Community College. He spent 6 years in the United States Navy and retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed NASCAR, football and gardening.

A private memorial service will be held and in lieu of flowers it is his request to donate to your local Humane Society, Animal Shelter, or Animal Rescue in his name. He will be laid to rest at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach, Florida.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Exum Phillips of South Daytona, FL, a granddaughter, Nicole Price of New Port Richey, FL, and a grandson, John Thorne, United States Coast Guard of Elizabeth City, NC.



