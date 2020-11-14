1/1
Ralph E. Hahn
1928 - 2020
Ralph E. Hahn
05-24-1928 - 11-11-2020
Ralph E. Hahn, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bishop's Glen in Holly Hill, Florida. Ralph was born in Ellsworth, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Mae Trickett Hahn on May 24, 1928. He was the youngest of eight children. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Army and spent the next two years serving in the Occupation Forces in Japan.
After his military service, Ralph attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA, earning a degree in Accounting. He moved to Miami, Florida, in 1950 and taught in Dade County Schools until he retired from Miami Norland Sr. High in 1984. He loved to play both the piano and the organ and performed at many high school graduations, weddings, and church services. After his retirement, Ralph and his wife moved to Daytona Beach, FL, where he was able to travel back and forth to his beloved cabin in the mountains of Western NC. They became members of Westminster By-The-Sea Presbyterian Church and enjoyed both the services and fellowship for many years. Cruising and touring with Sensational Seniors became their passion in later years.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan Chaney Hahn; his two brothers-in-law, Morace Chaney (Sandy); Thomas Chaney (Linda); and many well loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and great­ greats.
There will be no services at this time due to the Coronavirus limitations. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster By-The-Sea Presbyterian Church, 3221 S. Peninsula Dr., Daytona Bch. Shores. FL 32118.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
