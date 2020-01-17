|
|
Ralph Frank Papa
July 2, 1937 - January 13, 2020
Ralph Frank Papa, age 82, of Ormond Beach, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 due to heart failure. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on July 2, 1937, son of Frank Papa and Amelia DeFelice. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, of almost sixty years, four children, six grandchildren, and his sister. He was a Navy veteran and graduate of Merrimack College. Ralph was retired, having spent his entire career with the Bell System. He lived overseas with his family for a large portion of his career and traveled extensively throughout the world.
Ralph enjoyed playing golf and cribbage, and spending time with his friends and family. He was caring and funny; a loving husband, father, brother, Uncle Ralph, and friend. All that knew him will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AdventHealth Hospice Care or other . A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020