Ralph G. Ely
August 17, 1933 - July 6, 2020
Ralph G. Ely, age 86, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at AdventHealth, Daytona Beach. Born in Apple Creek, Ohio to Ralph and Verna (Hackett) Ely, Ralph came to the area in 1994 from Elyria, Ohio. Ralph graduated from Wooster College in 1955 and was a member of the golf team as was his father, also Ralph Ely. He attended almost every college reunion since his graduation. He received his Masters degree from The Ohio State University and has been an avid Buckeye fan ever since. Upon graduation, he served in the U. S. Army. Ralph spent his long and successful career with Stanadyne in Elyria, Ohio, a company which manufactured Moen faucets. He started as an accountant and eventually was promoted to the title of Vice President. He really enjoyed his job and was regarded with respect and affection. In our appreciation of this, no one in the family would have any other kind of faucet in our homes!
Ralph was a talented athlete and enjoyed many sports and expected to win at all of them (usually successfully). Golf was his signature sport. At one point he achieved a 5 handicap and scored four hole in ones! He also enjoyed handball, racquetball, tennis, bowling, horseshoes and about anything else. He was pleased that all of his children enjoy a good competition as well. One of Ralph's greatest gifts to his family was our annual Ely Vacation. Three generations of Elys enjoyed a week altogether every summer using his time share points. We all enjoyed them immensely and I know that it kept us closer through our adult years. Ralph always had a great sense of humor and passed that along to all of us. Knowing how to take a joke and give one back are useful skills in life. After he retired, Ralph settled in Sugarmill Country Club and was very active on the golf course and then later as a board member and president of the St. Andrews association. He made many friends here and even had some of his Elyria friends join him there. Ralph volunteered at a tax clinic for 25 years which helped countless people. He was always up to date with the new codes and helped many family members as well. Ralph attended Coronado Community United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 7 years, Connie; 3 sons, Michael (Jody) Ely, of Painesville, Ohio; Ralph (Nancy) Ely, of Novi, Michigan; and Todd (Alisha) Ely, of Amherst, Ohio; 2 daughters, Kathy (Gary) White, of Columbus, Ohio and Liz (Paul) Atkinson, of Columbus, Ohio; stepson, Will Corwin, of Edgewater; 16 grandchildren (Gary, Cassie, Becky, Mike, Kim, Jenna, Nicki, Courtney, Samantha, Jacob, Halle, Blake, Tyler, Jason, Nathan and Rachel) and 2 great grandsons (Crosby and Logan). He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Bobbi Lechner. Services will be at a later date. Condolences may be made on Ralph's Facebook page (Ralph G. Ely) or online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to The College of Wooster Men's Golf Program through The Fighting Scots Fund. Visit www.wooster.edu/scots
and select "golf-men's", you can then write a tribute message at the bottom of the secure online form.