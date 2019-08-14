|
Ralph Hicks
March 28, 1932 - August 10, 2019
Ralph Hicks, 88, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away of natural causes at Halifax Hospital Hospice Center in Ormond Beach, just 3 months after his beloved wife, Joan, had died from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his children, Lynne Cinelli, Susan Vargas, Vicki Huskey, James Hicks, his two son-in-laws Jim Cinelli and Troy Huskey, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Ralph was born in Uniondale, NY and was raised in Roosevelt, NY with his 13 brothers and sisters. At 18 he proudly enlisted and served in the United States Army and was stationed in Europe. After returning home, he worked in construction as a carpenter and also became a boxer and fought in the NYC Golden Gloves, at age 23, and won the sub novice 135 lb. division and was presented the Ray Robinson Trophy of which he was very proud. Ralph married the love of his life, Joan, at age 30 and had 4 children. They raised their family in N Bellmore, NY and moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL in 1977. He continued working in construction until his retirement and moved to Ormond Beach in 1993 to be near family. He was a proud American who was a member of the Moose Lodge and volunteer fireman. Ralph enjoyed walking, especially on the beach, weekends with Joan in Biloxi on his favorite slot machines, the Miami Dolphins, a good steak and beer, and Friday night "date nights" with his wife Joan. He looked forward to hearing from his brothers and sisters and hearing about the comings and goings of this large family. Ralph was an honest, hardworking, patriotic man, who loved and supported his family and truly loved his wife, Joan. The family would like to thank the staff at Halifax Hospice Center in Ormond Beach for making Ralph's last days both peaceful and dignified and also for their patience and kindness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL with Reverend Mark Spivey officiating. Patriotic flowers are welcomed as well as donations to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019