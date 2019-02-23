|
Ralph M. Jacobs
02/12/2019
Ralph M. Jacobs, a resident of The Windsor Assisted Living Community of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away at the age of 95 on February 12, 2019, losing his battle with an inoperable brain tumor. Ralph was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1923, the only son of Marion Jacobs and Gorgie Elizabeth McBryant. As a child of the depression, Ralph learned at a young age to appreciate what he had and that it takes hard work to achieve the important things in life. Ralph served in the 8th Air Force during World War II as a B24 navigator and completed 33 missions over Europe in the summer of 1944 at the height of the air war against Nazi Germany. He was proud to serve his country and to have done his duty. In 1949 Ralph received his degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and married the love of his life, Marilyn who remained his wife until her death in 2017, a span of almost 68 years. Ralph worked one year at National Cash Register Company in Dayton, Ohio after college before joining the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA. He was one of the early experts in mass spectroscopy and used this expertise to characterize materials used in the construction of naval and commercial nuclear power plants. Upon leaving Westinghouse, Ralph conducted research at Syracuse University for several years before accepting his final position with the Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y. He retired as a unit director in the Advanced Analytical Technology Division in 1985. Ralph remained a life-long member of ASTM, the American Chemical Society, the American Nuclear Society, and the Society of Applied Spectroscopy. Ralph enjoyed good books, music, and sports and was an avid golfer and tennis player while living in Pelican Bay, Florida. Most of all, Ralph loved his family and took every opportunity to spend time with his love, Marilyn and their two children, son Bruce and daughter Carol. Ralph always believed in helping others, not only via monetary contributions, but also by his personal involvement. He was long-time tutor in the Volusia County Literacy Program among his many other endeavors. He is survived by his son, Bruce Jacobs (Judith) of Empire, Michigan and his daughter Carol Wright (Michael Rozecki) of Ormond Beach, Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrea Bishop of Ormond Beach, Florida, Grant and Craig Brehm of Dallas, Texas and Christopher Brehm of Delaware, Ohio. Ralph also enjoyed five great-grandchildren. A Memorial grave-side service will be held on March 1, 2019, 11:00am at Daytona Memorial Park Cemetery, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, Florida 32114. A reception immediately following the interment will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Beach, Florida 32114, with all of Ralph's friends and family invited. Donations in Ralph's honor can be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129. Gifts of flowers should be sent to Lohman Funeral Home at the above address.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019