Ralph Pohl
07/31/1960 - 09/17/2019
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Ralph Pohl, loving husband and stepfather of two daughters, passed away at the age of 59.
Ralph was born on July 31, 1960 in Oceanside, NY to Juergen and Irma (Kunze) Pohl. Always the entrepreneur, at the young age of 20 he founded his first company, The Woodshop in Ormond Beach, Florida. Several more companies throughout the country followed over the next 25 years, most notably Pohl Industries in Holly Hill, Florida and Pohl CNC in New Smyrna Beach, Florida and later Wildwood, Florida. On May 20, 2018, on a cruise ship in front of his family, friends and customers Ralph married his soul mate Rebecca Lee. They traveled everywhere together and ran Pohl CNC in Wildwood, Florida.
Ralph loved helping others and described himself as a servant. He also loved turtles, and he would go for walks with Rebecca holding hands on Friday date nights near their home to watch turtles near the lake. He was admired not only by friends and family, but also by all his customers for his dedication to helping them succeed. Ralph brought a passion with him when he helped his best friend Patrick create the Freedom Patriot CNC router and he was always available for his customers who had questions, any time, day or night.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Juergen, his mother, Irma and his aunt Ella. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his two stepdaughters, Kayleigh Cutshaw, Brianna Kitshoffer (and husband Kyle Kitshoffer), his brother Hans Pohl, and In-laws Fred and Sherlie Gleason
as well as his numerous friends, extended family and customers he considered family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at the Churchill Street Recreation Center located in The Villages at 2 o'clock p.m. Donations may be sent to The National Sea Turtle Foundation in memory of Ralph Pohl. http://www.theseaturtlestore.com/In-Memory.
The Family is being assisted by Skip Young of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019