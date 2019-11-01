|
Ralph Stephen "Pogy" Pogany
03/17/1937 - 10/29/2019
Ralph Stephen "Pogy" Pogany, age 82, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach. Born in Willock, Pennsylvania to Stephen and Lillian Boni Pogany, Pogy joined the US Coast Guard which brought him to New Smyrna Beach in 1955 where he met and married the love of his life Doris Powell Pogany in 1957. A retired truck driver, Pogy was a United States Coast Guard veteran. He was a former member of Christ Community Church, New Smyrna Beach and prior to that Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Pogy was an avid reader, enjoyed tinkering, known as "Mr. Fix It". He loved riding his bike and socializing with people. He was very friendly, outgoing and never met a person he couldn't talk to share his life experiences and memories. Pogy coached Little League for 8 years and enjoyed food whether eating, cooking or grilling. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and uncle. Survivors include his daughter, Dorlisa Pogany, of New Smyrna Beach; 2 sons, David (Cherie) Pogany, of New Smyrna Beach and Kevin Pogany, of Edgewater; 2 granddaughters, Grace Pogany, of New Smyrna Beach and Reba Pogany, of Edgewater; great granddaughter, Isabella Scullion, of New Smyrna Beach; brother, Dennis (Eileen) Pogany, of Philadelphia, PA; sister, Arlene Varner, of Sterling, West Virginia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pogy was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 47 years, Doris. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Husebo, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Pogy's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019