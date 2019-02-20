|
|
Ralph W. (Bill) Barlow Jr.
12/31/1929 - 02/18/2019
Ralph W. (Bill) Barlow Jr, 89 of DeLand, FL passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Orlando, he graduated from Orlando High School in 1947. That same year, he became a lineman for Southern Bell Telephone Company. In 1954 he married Alice Ferris of Orlando, and they lived in Daytona Beach until 1958, when he transferred to DeLand. Bill, Alice and their 4 children lived in DeLand until 1968, when he transferred to Jacksonville. They moved back to DeLand in 1979 and he served as Central Florida District Manager until retiring in 1985, after 38 years with Southern Bell/AT&T. Bill proudly served his country during the Korean War as a United States Marine from 1950-1953, being decorated for Valor, and receiving two Purple Heart Medals for being twice wounded in action. He was an avid outdoor sportsman for his entire life, with activities of bull riding, fast pitch softball, fishing, and many types of hunting. He also loved bluegrass music and was an exceptional harmonica player. Bill will be forever missed by his wife of nearly 65 years, Alice; four children: Wade (Janet), Gayle, Karen and Bill (Kate); four grandchildren: Brett, Amanda, Shane and Jason; four great-grandchildren: Molly, Masyn, Eddie and Mattie; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Oza; brothers, Jacky and Danny; sister Jodie; and grandson Randy. The family and Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave. DeLand, will host a viewing/visitation on Friday, February 22nd, from 6-8pm, and funeral service on Saturday, February 23rd at 2pm, followed by interment at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019