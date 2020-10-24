1/1
Ramon Torres
1926 - 2020
Ramon Torres
Oct. 5, 1926 - Oct. 16, 2020
This Hero of 94 years old...and his strength of the family, was called home to God on October 16, 2020. He will be very much missed by his loving wife of 73 years, Maria Torres. He will also be very much missed by his loving sons...Ray Torres, Rick Torres, Ruben Torres, Javier Torres, and by daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren...His strength will carry on and be missed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
