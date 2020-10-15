1/1
Graveside Services for Ms. Ramonia J. Kintchen, 69, Daytona Beach, who passed on October 7, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Michael A. Chambers, pastor, Greater Friendship M. Baptist Church, officiating. C D C GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri., Oct. 16) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. On August 2, 1951, the life of Ramonia J. Kintchen, affectionately known as "Jan" began in Daytona Beach. Jan was the daughter of the late Kelsey and Geneva Ellis. She was a member of Greater Friendship M. Baptist Church and a retired Head Start Teacher. She was a 1969 graduate of Mainland High School. Jan was the Family Historian and had a niche for decorating for all occasions. She leaves to cherish her memory; 2 sons, Chiven Kintchen (Charlene Jenkins), Daytona Beach, and Charles Kintchen (Tiffany), Kansas City, MO; 2 sisters: Lynda C. McCoy (Willie), Daytona Beach, and Raan Borders, Titusville Fl ; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; a nephew Landis McCoy (Kameka), Kissimmee, Fl ; a niece: Ashley Peterson ,Titusville ,Fl and a host of extended family members.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
