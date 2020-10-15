Ramonia J. KintchenAugust 2, 1951 - October 7, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Ramonia J. Kintchen, 69, Daytona Beach, who passed on October 7, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Michael A. Chambers, pastor, Greater Friendship M. Baptist Church, officiating. C D C GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri., Oct. 16) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. On August 2, 1951, the life of Ramonia J. Kintchen, affectionately known as "Jan" began in Daytona Beach. Jan was the daughter of the late Kelsey and Geneva Ellis. She was a member of Greater Friendship M. Baptist Church and a retired Head Start Teacher. She was a 1969 graduate of Mainland High School. Jan was the Family Historian and had a niche for decorating for all occasions. She leaves to cherish her memory; 2 sons, Chiven Kintchen (Charlene Jenkins), Daytona Beach, and Charles Kintchen (Tiffany), Kansas City, MO; 2 sisters: Lynda C. McCoy (Willie), Daytona Beach, and Raan Borders, Titusville Fl ; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; a nephew Landis McCoy (Kameka), Kissimmee, Fl ; a niece: Ashley Peterson ,Titusville ,Fl and a host of extended family members.