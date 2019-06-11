|
|
Dr. Randall Autrey Langston
Randall Autrey Langston, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully during the night of June 8, 2019. Randy was born in Orlando, Florida on May 7, 1935 to Stephen and Hattie Lou Langston. He married his college sweetheart (Glee) in 1957. They were happily married for 59 years until Glee's passing in 2016. He graduated from Stetson University and the University of Miami where he received his Doctor of Medicine. Immediately after medical school he entered the United States Navy where he served overseas during the Vietnam War. After his tours on active duty, he continued his Naval career in the reserves and eventually retired with the rank of Captain. Randy also had a very successful career in private practice as an Ear, Nose and Throat doctor. He was widely respected in his field and was known for the care and skill he provided his patients. Randy's life was full of a love for singing, travel, helping those in need, as well as, a deep affection for his family, friends and his dogs. His loving, peaceful and kind nature was known to all who were privileged to be part of his life. He is survived by his four children (Mark - his wife Cathleen, Carolyn - her partner Howard, Mike - his wife Jessica and Paul), grandchildren (Julie, Luke, Cade, Morgan, Lauren and Conner) and countless other relatives and friends. Per Randy's request, a private family 'send-off' will be held near the salt spray of the sea that he loved so dearly. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019