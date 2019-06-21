|
|
Randall K. Shaw
Feb. 27, 1951 - April 26, 2019
Keith, 68, of Pierson, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Apr. 26, 2019. Predeceased by his father, Arden, Keith is survived by his mother, Helen, his wife, Mary, sister Yvonne, 3 children, 3 stepchildren, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is a 1970 graduate of Taylor Middle School, Pierson. Keith served in the United States Navy as a Marine Mechanic and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a machinist until retirement. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 at the Pierson Methodist Church at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the ., Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 26, 2019