|
|
Randall L. Boyer
06/07/1946 - 05/16/2019
Randall L. "Randy" Boyer, 72, passed away May 16, 2019. Born June 7, 1946 in Butler, PA and moved to Deland in the early 1960's. He was a manager at the DeLand Boulevard Drive in Theatre which is where he met his wife Janet. He was also owner of Boyer's Locksmith & Security until he retired. Soon after he opened Boyer's Custom Guns. He was a scoutmaster for Troop 544 for many years and enjoyed remote control airplanes, photography, camping and teaching concealed weapons classes. He was a life member of the NRA and Seminole County Gun & Archery Club and a member of the Associated Locksmiths of America and the Central Florida Locksmith Association.
Randy was preceded in death by his loving wife Janet, brothers William Boyer – Raleigh, NC and Thomas Boyer – Atlanta, GA., parents William H. Boyer and Marjory Boyer of DeLand, FL. He is survived by three sons: Brian Boyer – Jolynn – Simi Valley, CA, Adam Mahaffey – Dawn and Bruce Boyer – Deb, both of DeLand. Grandchildren : Megan, Tarin and Tyler and five great grandchildren and an extended family and dear friends. Memorial donations in leu of flowers may be made to: Volusia Area Friends of NRA, PO Box 1349, DeLand, FL 32721-1349. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 1pm. at the First United Methodist Church, Howry Ave., DeLand, FL., a time of fellowship will follow after the service. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange was in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to June 2, 2019