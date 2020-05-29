Randall William Zucker
1955 - 2020
Randall William Zucker
Nov. 15, 1955 - May 27, 2020
Randall William Zucker, 64, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Port Orange, FL, slipped away peacefully on May 27, 2020. He was born November 15, 1955 in Cumberland, MD. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Zucker; and mother, Bettie Zucker Rowland. He is survived by his children, Grant, Brett, and Jordan; grandchild, Travis; step-father, David Rowland; sisters, Carolyne and Jacqueline; and nieces, nephews, and extended family. Randy was a very kind and caring person. He loved his family and friends. He was present and ready to help everyone. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Randy will be laid to rest at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach on Sunday, May 31st at 1pm. Memories and condolences may be left at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
01:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
