Randolph Alan Zimmermann

June 12,1953 - November 13,2020

Randolph Alan Zimmermann (Randy), age 67, Ormond Beach, FL, chose to go fishing at his favorite fishing hole in Heaven on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Randy was born to Carl J and Barbara Jean Zimmermann at Halifax District Hospital on June 12, 1953.

Randy attended Port Orange Elementary, Mainland Jr. High, Mainland Sr. High, and completed a Union Carpenters Apprenticeship in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Randy a highly skilled carpenter and woodworker spent several years in the local area and out of state as a carpenter and local framing contractor.

Randy's real passion was fishing and more so his Sportfishing, Randy was a master at catching Marlin, wherever they might be. This was most evident during the years he lived in St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands, where his exploits were well known among other serious sport fishermen.

Randy was a very giving and sharing man with his family, and friends, as well as those close to him.

He was a very loving father to his 4 children: Ryan, Zachary, Nicole and Ashlee Zimmermann.

Randy's mother Barbara Jean Zimmermann preceded him in death.

Randy is survived by his father Carl J Zimmermann, his children Ryan, Zachery, Nicole, Ashlee Zimmermann, and his grandchildren. The mothers of his children are Trenia Law, Sharon Marosek and Elizabeth Stokes.

He is also survived by his brothers and their wives Joe & Jean Zimmermann, Gary Zimmermann, Doug & Velma Zimmermann.

Randy lived life to the fullest and gave a 100% to whatever he was involved with,

when he stepped into a room you knew he was there as those that knew him could attest.

We will miss his presence dearly and more so as we remember all the moments in time that we shared with him.

The celebration of Life to held will be posted on social media at a later date and place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store