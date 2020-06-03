Randy K. Buttleman
1956 - 2020
Randy K. Buttleman
July 19, 1956 - May 28, 2020
Randy K. Buttleman, 63, of Ormond Beach passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1956 in Cedar Rapids Iowa and moved to Florida at the age of 5.
After graduating from Seabreeze High School in 1974, Randy enrolled in a mechanical drafting course at what was then Daytona Beach Community College. Afterwards he went to work at the family business, Buttleman Sporting Goods, started by his father in 1971.
After his father passed away in 1996, Randy, along with his sister Tracy ran the business until closing in 2015.
Randy enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and golf later in life. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling and playing his guitar.
Randy is survived by his former spouse, Barbara Buttleman, who remained his close friend, stepdaughter Casy Sargent (Bradley) who was very dear to him, sister Tracy Gino and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and June Buttleman and siblings Jim Buttleman, Duane Buttleman and Junene Bennett.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
