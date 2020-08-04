1/1
Ray Elmore
09/07/1941 - 08/01/2020
Ray Elmore, age 78, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Grand Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center, Palm Coast. Born in Roundhill, Kentucky to Jessie and Ethel Jones Elmore, Ray came to the area in 1996 from Bowling Green, Kentucky. A United States Army veteran of the 101st Airborne, he was a maintenance supervisor at Western Kentucky University and a member of the Edgewater Elks and American Legion Post 17. Ray enjoyed golf and working at Hidden Lakes Golf Club for many years. He was a devoted husband and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Jeanette; stepdaughter, Inga Sue Fegley, of Port Orange; granddaughter, Addison Fegley, of Port Orange and brother, Glenn (Judy) Elmore, of Louisville, Kentucky. No services have been planned.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
