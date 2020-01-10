|
|
Ray Fisher
12/2/1938 - 1/9/2020
Ray Fisher (81) of Edgewater, a local auctioneer & businessman passed away Thursday January 9th surrounded by his family. Ray was born in South Bend, Indiana and moved here in 1980 from Michigan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Burma, sons Chris, Harold (Jan), Bruce (Rena), daughter Laura Cummings (Trapper) & daughter in law Corinne. He was predeceased by a son Tim (Becky). He had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps who took great pride in his service to his country. Ray was a well-known businessman who owned several businesses such as Fisher's Auction, Fisher's Furniture, & Fisher's Scooters among others. When not working, he was a gambler of considerable skill who enjoyed blackjack and poker. An early passion was motorcycles, especially Harley Sportsters. His father owned a Harley Davidson dealership and Ray owned one of the first Sportsters ever made. He was a Charter Member of AMVETS Post 2 in Edgewater and was charter member of Edgewater Eagles 4242.
Viewing for Ray will be held on Sunday January 12th from 2 – 4 pm at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home at 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach with services at 4:00 p.m. Military services will be held on Thursday January 16th at 9:30 a.m. Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020